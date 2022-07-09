Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.