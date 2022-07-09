Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,545.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

