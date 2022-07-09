Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 78 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 214,916 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

