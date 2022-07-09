Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 226 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

