Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 257 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock worth $8,645,938 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

