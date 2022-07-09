Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

