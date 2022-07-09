Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $65,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

