Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

