Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

