Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

