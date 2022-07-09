Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 439,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

