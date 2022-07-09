Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 49.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X opened at $17.62 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.