Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 500,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

