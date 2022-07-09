Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,732 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

