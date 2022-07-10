1,018 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 70.41.

RIVN opened at 31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 28.25 and its 200 day moving average is 48.78.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

