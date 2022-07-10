1,500 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Illumina by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Illumina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after buying an additional 229,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average of $304.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

