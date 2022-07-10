180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,543.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.