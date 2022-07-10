51,983 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gannett by 423.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gannett by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $384.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $748.08 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

