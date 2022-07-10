6,522 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $29.72 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

