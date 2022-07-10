6,640 Shares in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.13% of Quadratic Deflation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDD. Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $27.49.

