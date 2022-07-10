8,335 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

IVT opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.