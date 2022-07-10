9,948 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $681.95 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $659.86 and a 200-day moving average of $721.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

