A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.55% of A10 Networks worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $2,005,512.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $995,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

