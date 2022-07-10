Ade LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ade LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,543.02.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

