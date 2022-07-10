AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.93 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

