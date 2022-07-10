Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,531 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 14.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.04 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

