Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

