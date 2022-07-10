AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 185.95 ($2.25). Approximately 92,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 72,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.90 ($2.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.12.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

