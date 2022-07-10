Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

