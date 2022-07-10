Allworth Financial LP Acquires 127 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.39.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

