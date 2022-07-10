Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,073 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 273,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

