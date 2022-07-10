Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

