Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

