Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

