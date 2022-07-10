Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

