Allworth Financial LP Buys 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,689.46 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,045.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,703.90.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.