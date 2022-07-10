Allworth Financial LP Buys 64 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $494.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

