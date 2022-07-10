Allworth Financial LP Buys 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $228.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

