Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after purchasing an additional 893,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

