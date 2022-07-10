Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

