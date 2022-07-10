Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $16,472,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $87.70 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

