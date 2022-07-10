Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.