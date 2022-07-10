Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

