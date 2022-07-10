Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,265,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in United Airlines by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

UAL opened at $36.47 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

