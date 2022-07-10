Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

