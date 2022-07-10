Allworth Financial LP Has $161,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,360,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

