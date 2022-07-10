Allworth Financial LP Has $161,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

