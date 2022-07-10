Allworth Financial LP Has $191,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

