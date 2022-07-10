Allworth Financial LP Has $195,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 530.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Workday by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

WDAY stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.42 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.