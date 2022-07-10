Allworth Financial LP Has $213,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.66 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
